These Are The Best Pancakes In Ohio

At this Harrison West Cafe, the question is not what to put on top of your pancakes, but what to put IN them. The original location is the site of a 100-year-old gas station and it is so popular that they had to open a second cafe; but what is this mystery spot reinventing pancakes as we know it?

Eat This Not That put together a list of the best pancakes in every state and Katalina's swept Ohio with its unique pancake balls. The pancakes at this cafe are filled with Nutella and other seasonal flavors. Though Katalina's is famous for this sweet-treat; they also make syrup that is aged in bourbon barrels, and serve bacon with a spicy twist. Visitors are promised Latin and Southern-inspired flavor in each bite. The menu is extensive and they also offer specialty coffee.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Katalina's:

"Katalina's is home to the original pancake balls. These iconic breakfast items are made with local flour and are stuffed with your choice of filling from Nutella, dulce de leche, pumpkin-apple butter, and served with bourbon barrel-aged syrup and sweet and spicy bacon."

Visit Eat This Not That for the rest of the list.