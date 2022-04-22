This Is The Best Cheese In Wisconsin

It is not news that Wisconsinite's love cheese. Located in the heart of Dairyland, U.S.A; the state holds their cheese to high standards and it shows.

Milwaukee Magazine put together a list of the five best cheeses in Wisconsin, and the Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese from Uplands Cheese stole the show. This cheese is made exclusively in the summer months from cows who are grass-fed.

Here is what Uplands Cheese had to say about their Pleasant Ridge Reserve Cheese:

"The sweetness born from the grass-fed milk combines with the savory flavors developed by the cheese’s natural, washed rind. The resulting complexity – rich and salty, with a long, fruity finish – has made Pleasant Ridge one of the most distinctive and celebrated cheeses in the country. In fact, Pleasant Ridge is the most-awarded cheese in American history, having won Best of Show in the American Cheese Society’s annual competition three times (2001, 2005 and 2010), and having also won the US Cheese Championships in 2003. It is the only cheese to have won ACS Best of Show three times, and the only cheese to have ever won both of the major, national cheese competitions."

