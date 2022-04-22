This Is The Most Popular Cocktail In South Carolina

If you enjoy cocktails, chances are you have a drink that you order the most. From sweet belllinis and dark and stormys to Jack and cokes and hot buttered rums, each state has its go-to cocktail that it enjoys more than all the others.

Using Google Trends from March 2020 to March 2021, Upgraded Points found each state's favorite cocktail, including one of the most popular orders in South Carolina, because, according to Mashed, "with all things food- and beverage-related, each region has its own particular preferences."

So what is the most popular cocktail in South Carolina?

Gin Fizz

Not to be confused with a gin and tonic, the gin fizz has found a home in South Carolina, which orders the unique drink more than any other state. The cocktail is made with gin, obviously, as well as simple syrup, lemon or lime juice and – most interestingly – an egg white.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The gin fizz is a product of the late 19th century – the first account of this drink, which dates to 1880, says it's a New York fad, and also describes three different versions: a plain one flavored with creosote (eww), a gold one made with an egg yolk, and a silver one made with an egg white. Not surprisingly, the last-named version is the one that's lasted into the 21st century.

