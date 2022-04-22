Top WWE Superstar Wants Match With Matthew McConaughey

Former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens wants to have a match with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

During an appearance RAW color commentator Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast, Owens praised several recent celebrities making successful WrestleMania appearances and named McConaughey as his choice to work alongside for a potential angle.

"A few years ago Matthew McConaughey came to a show, he talked about how he'd love to do something in WWE. To me, he seems like a kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast," Owens said. "People like that, to me, are welcome in our industry any time."

Graves joked that his podcast had a "bad habit" of "speaking things into existence," to which Owens responded, "Yeah, if we're speaking of things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me, McConaughey. I'm gonna f*** you up."