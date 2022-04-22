Top WWE Superstar Wants Match With Matthew McConaughey

By Jason Hall

April 22, 2022

"The Gentlemen" Screening and Q&A With Matthew McConaughey
Photo: Getty Images

Former WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens wants to have a match with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

During an appearance RAW color commentator Corey Graves' WWE After the Bell podcast, Owens praised several recent celebrities making successful WrestleMania appearances and named McConaughey as his choice to work alongside for a potential angle.

"A few years ago Matthew McConaughey came to a show, he talked about how he'd love to do something in WWE. To me, he seems like a kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast," Owens said. "People like that, to me, are welcome in our industry any time."

Graves joked that his podcast had a "bad habit" of "speaking things into existence," to which Owens responded, "Yeah, if we're speaking of things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me, McConaughey. I'm gonna f*** you up."

Owens credited Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and social media star Logan Paul for having successful matches at WrestleMania 37 during the interview.

The Quebec native had a back-and-forth promo turned impromptu "no holds barred" match against WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in night one of WrestleMania's main event, which marked Austin's first official match in 19 years.

Owens baited Austin, a Texas native, by insulting his home state in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 -- which was held in Dallas -- and could follow a similar pattern to building up a feud with one of the Lonestar State's favorite sons in McConaughey.

