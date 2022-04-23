DaBaby Allegedly Punches His Own Artist Backstage In Viral Video

A video of DaBaby allegedly punching another rapper is making the rounds on social media.

Wisdom, the rapper who he apparently punches in the video, is an artist on DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label, according to XXL. The video, shared on social media by @prince_mazani, shows an altercation happening in what appears to be the backstage area of a stadium.

DaBaby was listed as a headliner for Spring Jam 2022 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, South Carolina, on Friday (April 22) night. Other rappers on the lineup included Kodak Black, Blacc Zacc, Renni Rucci, No Cap and Boosie & Webbie. It's unclear whether the fight occurred at this venue, according to XXL.

In the video, the "BOP" rapper and Wisdom are seen throwing punches at one another before being broken up by security guards and other personnel. It's unclear what started the altercation.

You can watch the video below.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.