Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise Coachella appearance on Friday night (April 22.)

The "HUMBLE." rapper joined his cousin Baby Keem for a performance of the songs “Family Ties” and “Vent." Baby Keem played in the festival’s Sahara Tent and introduced Lamar by saying, “Oh sh-t!” The rapper made his entrance surrounded by screen projections of fire and water, and the crowd went wild soon after they realized who was on stage. Lamar recently announced the release date and title for his long-awaited fifth studio album. He posted on his website on Monday (April 18) that he would be dropping his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13. This will be the follow-up to 2017's DAMN. which featured the songs DNA., LOYALTY FEAT. RIHANNA., and PRIDE.

Watch clips from the performance below.