Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance

By Yashira C.

April 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise Coachella appearance on Friday night (April 22.)

The "HUMBLE." rapper joined his cousin Baby Keem for a performance of the songs “Family Ties” and “Vent." Baby Keem played in the festival’s Sahara Tent and introduced Lamar by saying, “Oh sh-t!” The rapper made his entrance surrounded by screen projections of fire and water, and the crowd went wild soon after they realized who was on stage. Lamar recently announced the release date and title for his long-awaited fifth studio album. He posted on his website on Monday (April 18) that he would be dropping his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on May 13. This will be the follow-up to 2017's DAMN. which featured the songs DNA., LOYALTY FEAT. RIHANNA., and PRIDE.

Watch clips from the performance below.

This wasn't the only surprise Coachella appearance to happen on Friday. Harry Styles was joined by none other than Lizzo and Big Sean was joined by Mike Posner to sing his 2010 hit "Cooler Than Me." Last Weekend, Billie Eilish brought out Damon Albarn and De La Sol's Pos to sing the hit Gorrilaz track "Feel Good Inc." She was also joined by Khalid and her brother FINNEAS during her set.

