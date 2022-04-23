Big Sean And Mike Posner Get Nostalgic With 'Cooler Than Me' At Coachella
By Dani Medina
April 23, 2022
If I could write you a song to make you fall in love, I'd sing it for you at Coachella. That's exactly what Big Sean did on Friday (April 22) night when he brought out his longtime friend Mike Posner during his set at Coachella.
The duo sang the 2010 smash hit "Cooler Than Me" and took fans on a trip down memory lane. Big Sean appeared on the original version of the song although the most popular version is Posner's single mix.
"From my mom’s basement all the way to Coachella - what a journey it’s been. Proud to have shared the stage with you again @BigSean. 🙏🏼," Posner said on Twitter following their performance.
At last week's Coachella set, Big Sean opened up about his friendship with the "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer.
"I was in the f***** basement writing songs with Mike Posner. Y'all don't know. We were in Mike Posner's mom's basement writing 'If I could write you a song to make you fall in love,'" Big Sean said during his set. The crowd responded by singing the chorus of "Cooler Than Me." "I used to open up for him and s***, right. So, I'm trying to paint the picture for you to go to performing for 15 people, who don't know who the f*** I am, to all the way performing for Coachella for you tonight."
.@BigSean reflects on making songs with @MikePosner in the basement to performing at #Coachella2022 pic.twitter.com/fyk5VfOJFK— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 17, 2022
Earlier this month, Posner released a new song and video called "Home" about his experience climbing Mount Everest last year. In a tweet earlier this week, the "Please Don't Go" singer asked his fans if they would want to see more music content from him.
On Friday night, the "Bounce Back" rapper also brought out his girlfriend and R&B singer Jhené Aiko again to perform "Beware" and "I Know."
You can watch a clip from Big Sean and Mike Posner's Coachella performance below:
big sean brought out mike posner & did cooler than me pls this was my anthem when i was younger<33 pic.twitter.com/Z2D4h0X2st— mara🐰 (@noahsdiceroll) April 23, 2022
Here's a look at Big Sean's Coachella setlist for Friday, April 22:
- Paradise
- Why Would I Stop?
- Mercy
- Clique
- Sanctified
- BIG BANK
- Wolves
- Moves
- My Last
- Cooler Than Me (With Mike Posner)
- I Don't Like
- Beware (With Jhené Aiko)
- I Know (With Jhené Aiko)
- Dance (A$$)
- All Your Fault
- All Me
- Blessings
- I Don't F*** With You
- Bounce Back