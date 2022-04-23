Big Sean And Mike Posner Get Nostalgic With 'Cooler Than Me' At Coachella

By Dani Medina

April 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If I could write you a song to make you fall in love, I'd sing it for you at Coachella. That's exactly what Big Sean did on Friday (April 22) night when he brought out his longtime friend Mike Posner during his set at Coachella.

The duo sang the 2010 smash hit "Cooler Than Me" and took fans on a trip down memory lane. Big Sean appeared on the original version of the song although the most popular version is Posner's single mix.

"From my mom’s basement all the way to Coachella - what a journey it’s been. Proud to have shared the stage with you again @BigSean. 🙏🏼," Posner said on Twitter following their performance.

At last week's Coachella set, Big Sean opened up about his friendship with the "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer.

"I was in the f***** basement writing songs with Mike Posner. Y'all don't know. We were in Mike Posner's mom's basement writing 'If I could write you a song to make you fall in love,'" Big Sean said during his set. The crowd responded by singing the chorus of "Cooler Than Me." "I used to open up for him and s***, right. So, I'm trying to paint the picture for you to go to performing for 15 people, who don't know who the f*** I am, to all the way performing for Coachella for you tonight."

Earlier this month, Posner released a new song and video called "Home" about his experience climbing Mount Everest last year. In a tweet earlier this week, the "Please Don't Go" singer asked his fans if they would want to see more music content from him.

On Friday night, the "Bounce Back" rapper also brought out his girlfriend and R&B singer Jhené Aiko again to perform "Beware" and "I Know."

You can watch a clip from Big Sean and Mike Posner's Coachella performance below:

Here's a look at Big Sean's Coachella setlist for Friday, April 22:

  1. Paradise
  2. Why Would I Stop?
  3. Mercy
  4. Clique
  5. Sanctified
  6. BIG BANK
  7. Wolves
  8. Moves
  9. My Last
  10. Cooler Than Me (With Mike Posner)
  11. I Don't Like
  12. Beware (With Jhené Aiko)
  13. I Know (With Jhené Aiko)
  14. Dance (A$$)
  15. All Your Fault
  16. All Me
  17. Blessings
  18. I Don't F*** With You
  19. Bounce Back
Big SeanMike Posner
