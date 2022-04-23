Lizzo Shares Video Crying During Harry Styles Coachella Performance
By Yashira C.
April 23, 2022
Lizzo posted an extremely relatable and hilarious video to TikTok today (April 23.) In the video, Lizzo is seen crying in the crowd during Harry Styles' Coachella performance.
"POV u accidentally filmed urself during Woman 😭," she wrote in the caption. The "About Damn Time" singer flips the camera back between herself and Styles' performance as she sings along while doing an exaggerated cry. Fans quickly took to her comments to share that they would've reacted the same way. "dw i think everyone reacted this way," said one fan. "ur so real," said another. At some point after recording this video, Lizzo made her way to the stage to join Styles for a performance of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."
Watch the TikTok below.
@lizzo
POV u accidentally filmed urself during Woman 😭♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
Last weekend, Lizzo dropped the first single off her upcoming album Special, "About Damn Time." She said of the song in an interview, "'About Damn Time' can lead into so many conversations. It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic. It's about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about dam time the tequila got here." Look out for Special on July 15.