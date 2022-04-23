Lizzo Shares Video Crying During Harry Styles Coachella Performance

Lizzo posted an extremely relatable and hilarious video to TikTok today (April 23.) In the video, Lizzo is seen crying in the crowd during Harry Styles' Coachella performance.

"POV u accidentally filmed urself during Woman 😭," she wrote in the caption. The "About Damn Time" singer flips the camera back between herself and Styles' performance as she sings along while doing an exaggerated cry. Fans quickly took to her comments to share that they would've reacted the same way. "dw i think everyone reacted this way," said one fan. "ur so real," said another. At some point after recording this video, Lizzo made her way to the stage to join Styles for a performance of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive."

Watch the TikTok below.