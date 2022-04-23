Harry Styles Performs Iconic One Direction Song With Lizzo At Coachella

April 23, 2022

Harry Styles kicked off the second weekend of Coachella with a bang on Friday night with a surprise appearance from Lizzo.

The duo made the Coachella stage their runway, donned in massive, colorful feather coats and matching metallic pink pants while duetting two major hit songs from two different eras: One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's 1978 smash hit "I Will Survive."

Last week, the "As It Was" singer brought out Shania Twain as his surprise guest to perform "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One."

While Harry and Lizzo rocked the Coachella stage on Friday (April 22), it's not the first time these besties have made headlines. According to Variety, their friendship blossomed when Styles covered Lizzo's "Juice" during a BBC1 session in December 2019. Lizzo returned the favor and covered "Adore You" during her BB1 session. They also performed "Juice" together during Lizzo's Super Bowl concert in Miami in in 2020.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, who recently made her Saturday Night Live! debut, thanked Harry for bringing her on stage with a silly selfie of the two on her Instagram. "Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me 🥺," she said in the caption.

Keep an eye out for both Harry and Lizzo's new albums scheduled to drop soon: Harry's House on May 20 and Special on July 15.

You can watch Harry and Lizzo's Coachella duets below:

Here's a look at Harry Styles' setlist for Weekend 2 at Coachella:

  1. As It Was
  2. Adore You
  3. Golden
  4. Carolina
  5. Woman (Wxtended)
  6. Boyfriends
  7. Cherry
  8. Lights Up (Extended)
  9. Medicine
  10. Canyon Moon
  11. Treat People With Kindness
  12. I Will Survive (With Lizzo)
  13. What Makes You Beautiful (With Lizzo)
  14. Late Night Talking
  15. Watermelon Sugar
  16. Kiwi
  17. Sign of the Times (Encore)
