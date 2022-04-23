Miguel Cabrera Achieves Incredible MLB Milestone

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera made history Saturday (April 23), becoming the 33rd player to record 3,000 career hits and the seventh to achieve the milestone while also hitting 500 career home runs.

Cabrera hit a single against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senaela during the first inning of the Tigers' game against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park.

Cabrera is the first Venezuelan hitter and seventh Latino to join the 3,000-hit club, following the likes of Hall of Famers Roberto Clemente and Rod Carew, as well as Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre and Albert Pujols.

The six other players to record 3,000 hits and 500 homeruns include Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Eddie Murray, as well as Palmeiro, Pujols and Rodriguez.

Cabrera became the first hitter to win the Triple Crown in 45 years during his second consecutive MVP season in 2012.