WATCH: Fans At Yankee Stadium Throw Trash On Guardians Outfielders

An ugly incident took place late in Saturday's (April 23) game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Athletic reports outfielder Oscar Mercado threw his glove down and confronted fans in the bleachers after debris was thrown in his direction during the bottom of the ninth.

Fellow Guardians outfielder Myles Straw was then seen climbing up the fence and sharing words with the fans in the bleachers.

"I’m not talking. I’ll let the fans talk for me. Classless...Worst fan base on the planet,” Straw told reporters after the game when discussing the incident.

Several teammates held back both Straw and Mercado from going up the wall and eventually Yankees players, including outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, also jogged out toward the stands to attempt to settle the fans down.