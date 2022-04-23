WATCH: Fans At Yankee Stadium Throw Trash On Guardians Outfielders

By Jason Hall

April 23, 2022

Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees
Photo: Getty Images

An ugly incident took place late in Saturday's (April 23) game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Athletic reports outfielder Oscar Mercado threw his glove down and confronted fans in the bleachers after debris was thrown in his direction during the bottom of the ninth.

Fellow Guardians outfielder Myles Straw was then seen climbing up the fence and sharing words with the fans in the bleachers.

"I’m not talking. I’ll let the fans talk for me. Classless...Worst fan base on the planet,” Straw told reporters after the game when discussing the incident.

Several teammates held back both Straw and Mercado from going up the wall and eventually Yankees players, including outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, also jogged out toward the stands to attempt to settle the fans down.

The incident took place just prior to Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning RBI single to center field that scored infielder Isiah Kinger-Falefa to give the Yankees a 5-4 victory.

A separate video showed the fans in the right field bleachers continue to throw more objects onto the field even after the Yankees won the game.

The Yankees rallied back from a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win Saturday's game.

Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI double to score Tim Locastro to tie the game prior to Torres' game-winning single.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.