13-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Set To Graduate College

By Logan DeLoye

April 25, 2022

St. Louis Park native, Elliot Tanner, is about to graduate college at the ripe age of 13 and begin a physics Ph. D program at the University of Minnesota.

According to KSTP, Tanner is receiving a bachelors degree from the U of M for a physics major and a minor in math. Though he is achieving academic successes so early on in life, he enjoys just being a kid sometimes.

“I suppose sort of my daily schedule is waking up, getting dressed and having breakfast,” Elliott told KSTP, “I like playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends. I also love to just play general board games as well.”

Michelle Tanner, Elliot's mother, said that she is not trying to speed up his childhood; rather, it is just his nature to learn at a quicker pace. If anything, the Tanners were not prepared for this financially.

“You don’t think you’re going to have to pay for college for a 9-year-old, let alone grad school for a 13-year-old. So we weren’t prepared for that part. We’re kind of scrambling trying to figure out his tuition.”

Elliot told KSTP that he plans to be a professor at the university when he graduates from the Ph. D program.

