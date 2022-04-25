2 Florida Men Win Big From The Same Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Two Florida men turned $50 into huge gains after they both got lucky on the same lottery scratch-off game, WKMG reports.

The Florida Lottery says 58-year-old Douglas Johnson, of Orlando, and 59-year-old Richard Locklin, of Deltona, both scored the top prize of the "500X The Cash" game: $1 million. Both of them decided to receive their winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

What makes this situation even more fascinating is that both winners purchased their tickets from stores located on the same street in Orlando. Officials say Johnson bought his ticket from the Circle K at 12914 E. Colonial Dr. while Locklin got his from the Wawa at 4100 E. Colonial Dr. Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets, according to Florida Lottery.

500X The Cash has been making millionaires out of Florida residents since its introduction this year. One Florida woman plans on paying off her mom's house after winning $1 million from the game. Two other South Florida women won big from 500X The Cash earlier this month.

"The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game," according to WESH. "The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50."