$20 Million Lottery Prize In Tennessee Remains Unclaimed

If you recently purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket, now's your chance to see if it is a winner. A lucky lottery player in Tennessee could find themselves $20 million richer after matching a Mega Millions drawing; however, the player has yet to claim their prize.

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery, the ticket matched all six numbers — 4-17-20-46-64 and gold ball 23 — drawn during the April 15, 2022 Mega Millions drawing to score the $20 million jackpot. The lump sum cash value of the jackpot is $11.9 million. As of Monday (April 25), the massive prize remains unclaimed as the lucky winner has not come forward to collect their winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Citgo Food Mart at 560 Highway 70 in Pegram, Tennessee, west of Nashville. The owner of the store, Rajesh Ghadiyali, also received a huge prize for selling the winning ticket, and will be presented with a $50,000 check from Rebecca Paul, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, per News Channel 5.

According to lottery officials, this is only the second time a player in Tennessee has scored a Mega Millions jackpot, following the win of a mother and son from Bellevue who won $61 million in January 2014.