50 Cent Halts Production Of Snoop Dogg's Series On STARZ

50 announced his plans for the show based on Snoop Dogg's infamous murder case back in December with support from the Death Row Records owner. At the time, he didn't confirm a release date for the show and was reportedly still looking for a writer. 50 was excited about working with Snoop for the anthology series.



“Murder was the Case is an incredible story," 50 said about the series back in December. "Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”



Murder Was The Case is one of two series that 50 was said to produce for STARZ. The other series, A Moment In Time: The Massacre, will bring 50 Cent’s rivalry with rapper The Game to the silver screen. However, the G-Unit founder has yet not commented on the future of that series.

