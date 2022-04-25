Applications Open: Who Qualifies For The $500 Chicago Assistance Program?

The Chicago Resident Community Pilot Program will assist a handful of low income households by giving $500 a month for 12 months to qualifying households. According to NBC5, applications are open as of today and will benefit those who experienced financial hardship related to Covid19.

Applications remain open for three weeks and assistance will be chosen by a lottery. All applicants that are confirmed will be put into a drawing, and 5,000 households will be randomly selected for assistance. To be eligible to fill out an application, you must be someone who is 18 years or older living in Chicago who has experienced hardship related to Covid19. Applicants must also have an income that is 250 percent below the Federal Poverty Level.

NBC5 detailed the application process to take up to 30 minutes. It is available in multiple different languages and does not discriminate based on legal immigration status. During the process, applicants will be asked to provide documents to prove their total income, residency and date of birth.

The city website noted that the money from the assistance program can be used in anyway that the applicant sees fit, but it is not permitted to be used for illegal activities.

Those who need assistance filling out the application can email help@chicagocashpilot.org.