Applications Open: Who Qualifies For The $500 Chicago Assistance Program?

By Logan DeLoye

April 25, 2022

Close up View of Hand Writing A Donation Check
Photo: Getty Images

The Chicago Resident Community Pilot Program will assist a handful of low income households by giving $500 a month for 12 months to qualifying households. According to NBC5, applications are open as of today and will benefit those who experienced financial hardship related to Covid19.

Applications remain open for three weeks and assistance will be chosen by a lottery. All applicants that are confirmed will be put into a drawing, and 5,000 households will be randomly selected for assistance. To be eligible to fill out an application, you must be someone who is 18 years or older living in Chicago who has experienced hardship related to Covid19. Applicants must also have an income that is 250 percent below the Federal Poverty Level.

NBC5 detailed the application process to take up to 30 minutes. It is available in multiple different languages and does not discriminate based on legal immigration status. During the process, applicants will be asked to provide documents to prove their total income, residency and date of birth.

The city website noted that the money from the assistance program can be used in anyway that the applicant sees fit, but it is not permitted to be used for illegal activities.

Those who need assistance filling out the application can email help@chicagocashpilot.org.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.