British Woman 'On Holiday' Marries Arizona Death Row Inmate

A British woman flew to the United States to marry an inmate in Arizona who is on death row for a double murder, reported Yahoo! News.

Manuel Ovante, 35, was sentenced to the death penalty for killing a man and a woman in a botched drug robbery in 2008. Ovante and Rebecca Short, 26, became penpals during Ovante's stay at Arizona's Eyman state prison.

Short told her family that she was traveling to America for vacation. She reportedly posted photos at Disney World in Florida and at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. She then later surprised her family by posting photos of her marriage to Ovante on April 14th.

She brought a cake that had the message 'Till death do us part' written on it, reported The Sun.