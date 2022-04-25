Britney Spears To Go On A 'Social Media Hiatus'
By Kelly Fisher
April 25, 2022
Britney Spears won’t be sharing any updates on her life on her social media channels any time soon. The iconic pop star took to Instagram on Sunday (April 24), sharing a brief video of a baby appearing to lounge at a salon with a cup of coffee as she announced: “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!”
Spears’ fans and followers assured her in the comments that they would miss her, and added well-wishes as Spears expects her first child with Sam Asghari.
Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, announced the pregnancy earlier this month. Spears reflected on losing weight on a trip to Maui, “only to gain it back.” Asghari apparently suggested Spears was “food pregnant.” But a pregnancy test revealed “I am having a baby,” Spears wrote. Asghari later confirmed the pregnancy with an Instagram post of his own, writing: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”
The baby will join the two children Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
