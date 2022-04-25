Doja Cat's Unreleased Single 'Vegas' Will Appear On 'Elvis' Biopic

Doja Cat's recently debuted track at Coachella "Vegas" will be on the Elvis soundtrack.

The Elvis Presley biopic film is directed by Baz Luhrmann and has a release date of June 24. Austin Butler will be portraying the "Can't Help Falling In Love" singer. Snippets of the song show that it incorporates vocals from Big Mama Thornton’s "Hound Dog", which Elvis also popularly covered. According to Variety, the single will be a part of a full film companion album that has been scheduled for the summer by RCA. The publication also theorized that “Viva Las Vegas” might appear on the final version of the single because of its title.

The track will drop on May 6 ahead of the film. Listen to a snippet below.