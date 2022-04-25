Future Suggests He Makes $1 Million Per Show
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2022
Future is on the brink of releasing his new album. After opening up about the project and where's at in life, the Atlanta rapper is also revealing just how much he makes every time he performs at a show.
In a tweet he sent out Friday, April 22, Future asserted that he racks up at least $1 million per show. The "Worst Day" rapper doesn't clarify whether he gets the big bucks for headlining performances or just for one-song sets. Nonetheless, it'll cost you a pretty penny to have Future Hendrix perform at any concert.
"How many trap n****s u kno can get 1mil ah show???" Future tweeted.
Future reveals he makes $1 million per show. pic.twitter.com/M3h13zp6yj— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 22, 2022
Once upon a time, Future used to charge $150,000 for a 45-minute set. He also required bottles of Ciroc, Moet and Ace of Spades as well as food like chicken fingers and sweets like powdered doughnuts. Cleary, times have changed, and so has his fame. Future has dropped numerous classic songs since his 2015 concert rider made its way around the Internet. Now he's considered one of the most successful rappers in the business, which understandably calls for a higher performance rate.
The "Hold That Heat" rapper joins a slew of rap artists who have admitted how much they charge for their services. Snoop Dogg recently revealed her charges at least $500,000 for a feature verse and a music video appearance. Prior to that Lil Durk revealed he charges over $300,000 for a feature verse.
“If I don’t know you… I ain’t gonna lie, I gotta go $350,000,” Durk said. “I got receipts. Now listen, you gotta have receipts. Because somebody could come up here just to lie, to boost they sales.”
Meanwhile, Future is preparing to drop his follow-up to High Off Life on Friday, April 29. So far, he has not revealed the album title or the official cover art.