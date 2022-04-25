Future Suggests He Makes $1 Million Per Show

Once upon a time, Future used to charge $150,000 for a 45-minute set. He also required bottles of Ciroc, Moet and Ace of Spades as well as food like chicken fingers and sweets like powdered doughnuts. Cleary, times have changed, and so has his fame. Future has dropped numerous classic songs since his 2015 concert rider made its way around the Internet. Now he's considered one of the most successful rappers in the business, which understandably calls for a higher performance rate.



The "Hold That Heat" rapper joins a slew of rap artists who have admitted how much they charge for their services. Snoop Dogg recently revealed her charges at least $500,000 for a feature verse and a music video appearance. Prior to that Lil Durk revealed he charges over $300,000 for a feature verse.



“If I don’t know you… I ain’t gonna lie, I gotta go $350,000,” Durk said. “I got receipts. Now listen, you gotta have receipts. Because somebody could come up here just to lie, to boost they sales.”



Meanwhile, Future is preparing to drop his follow-up to High Off Life on Friday, April 29. So far, he has not revealed the album title or the official cover art.