Southside Recruits Travis Scott, Future For Wild "Hold That Heat" Video
By Tony M. Centeno
April 22, 2022
Southside just dropped his new collaboration with Future and Travis Scott. Since its the first offering from 808 Mafia's upcoming project, the Atlanta artist went all out for the song's official music video.
On Friday, April 22, Southside released the visuals for "Hold That Heat." For the official music video, the 808 Mafia producer-artist decided to bring both rappers inside a wild motel full of reptiles, motorcyclists and exotic dancers. Travis Scott can be seen rapping his verse while holding on a to chained-leash for a crocodile. Meanwhile, Future roams the halls while rapping his verse a smoking a blunt at the same damn time.
“It’s what the game’s missing right now,” Southside told Billboard about the song. “It’s a breath of fresh air. If you couldn’t breathe and this was the last resort, this is it. It’s a fun record though and very full of energy.”
Southside and the Astroworld rapper cooked up the record last year before Travis recruited Future to hop on it. "Hold That Heat" is expected to appear on 808 Mafia's upcoming compilation album, which does not have a release date just yet. Although he's focused on his new single at the moment, Southside is also excited for his joint album with Polo G to drop "in the next couple of months."
“I wish I could let y’all hear [the album with Polo G] because I love it and it’s epic,” Southside revealed.
"Hold That Heat" is Travis and Future's latest collaboration since Pluto's High Off Life album, in which the Houston native appears on "Solitaires." It also arrives just a week before Future drops off his new album. Watch the video for Southside's "Hold That Heat" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE