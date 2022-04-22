Southside Recruits Travis Scott, Future For Wild "Hold That Heat" Video

“It’s what the game’s missing right now,” Southside told Billboard about the song. “It’s a breath of fresh air. If you couldn’t breathe and this was the last resort, this is it. It’s a fun record though and very full of energy.”



Southside and the Astroworld rapper cooked up the record last year before Travis recruited Future to hop on it. "Hold That Heat" is expected to appear on 808 Mafia's upcoming compilation album, which does not have a release date just yet. Although he's focused on his new single at the moment, Southside is also excited for his joint album with Polo G to drop "in the next couple of months."



“I wish I could let y’all hear [the album with Polo G] because I love it and it’s epic,” Southside revealed.



"Hold That Heat" is Travis and Future's latest collaboration since Pluto's High Off Life album, in which the Houston native appears on "Solitaires." It also arrives just a week before Future drops off his new album. Watch the video for Southside's "Hold That Heat" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE