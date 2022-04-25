Halsey Says They May Be Going 'MIA' Due To Chronic Illness Challenges

By Yashira C.

April 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey took to their Instagram stories to share that they may be going "MIA" due to chronic illness.

The "Girl is a Gun" singer shared a photo from bed alongside their message. “I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges,” they wrote in their post. “Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop [for real] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour." They continued, “Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters…”

The day before the Grammys earlier this month, Halsey opened up about their struggle with endometriosis. They wrote in a candid Instagram post: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)" Halsey ended up leaving the award show early due to "not feeling super well," though they made a point "to see BTS" before leaving.

See the story post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.