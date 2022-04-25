Halsey Says They May Be Going 'MIA' Due To Chronic Illness Challenges

Halsey took to their Instagram stories to share that they may be going "MIA" due to chronic illness.

The "Girl is a Gun" singer shared a photo from bed alongside their message. “I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges,” they wrote in their post. “Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop [for real] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour." They continued, “Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters…”

The day before the Grammys earlier this month, Halsey opened up about their struggle with endometriosis. They wrote in a candid Instagram post: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)" Halsey ended up leaving the award show early due to "not feeling super well," though they made a point "to see BTS" before leaving.

See the story post below.