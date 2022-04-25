Latest TikTok Trend Electrocutes Wisconsin Residents To Death

Residents of Day, Wisconsin are dead as a result of trying out the latest TikTok trend.

Fractal wood burning is described by USA Today as connecting electric current to wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution. The result is a small fire that reveals a pattern burned into the wood, and it has upwards of a million views across TikTok.

We Are GreenBay reported that 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were trying out this TikTok trend when they were electrocuted to death, shortly before the house burst into flames.

Fractal wood burning was described to be the cause of the electrocution. According to a report by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, investigations were held by the Marathon County Medical Examiners Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab that determined the cause of death to be accidental. Rodriguez and Carolfi died before a fire started in the garage and soon engulfed the entire house.

Police documents revealed that the fire was caused by the same equipment that electrocuted Rodriguez and Carolfi. The report details fractal wood burning to be an extremely dangerous process.

Officials urge anyone who is not a trained professional to avoid fractal wood burning at all costs.