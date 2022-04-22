Tik Tok Famous Cat Serves As New Mayor Of Hell, Michigan

Hell, a small town northwest of Ann Arbor, lets anyone be the mayor for a day with a $100 donation. The next puur-fect politician to fill the role will be a cat who is famous for having abnormally large eyes and feet. Jinx will be the first non-human mayor of Hell sworn into office this Sunday. She recently went viral on social media and is now expanding her horizons to obtain the title, "Mayor of Hell."

According to UPI, Jinx has 735,000 TikTok followers and 400,000 followers on Instagram. Her owner, Mia, said that this all started out as a joke.

"I made a joke on Twitter saying, imagine Jinx will run for President," Mia explained to MLive. "I had also seen animal mayors before and I sent a tweet out asking how to make Jinx mayor and someone mentioned Michigan and that you could pay to be mayor of Hell for a day."

Mia rescued Jinx in 2018 and immediately noted her unique appearance.

"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago."

Jinx will be virtually sworn into office on April 24, and will be impeached by the reverend of Hell at the end of the day.