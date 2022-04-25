Megan Fox Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute To 'Gorgeous Soul' Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox penned a sweet tribute to the "love of her life" Machine Gun Kelly for his 32nd birthday.

The Transformers actress celebrated MGK in a heartfelt post on Instagram in honor of his birthday on Friday (April 22), sharing a photo of the rocker carrying his beaming fiancée on his back.

"Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time' and I couldn't have imagined a more apt description of you," she wrote.

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are... How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are... You are by far the most unique human I have ever met," she wrote, adding her wish that others could see MGK as she does. "And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would life the veil off their eyes so they could see what I see."