Nashville Rental Home Goes Viral For Unique Listing
By Sarah Tate
April 25, 2022
An apartment in Nashville made headlines over the weekend after people found the unique listing online.
The 300-square-foot apartment was billed as a one bathroom, no bedroom studio on Chicamauga Avenue near Five Points in East Nashville, an area of Music City that is growing in popularity. While most studio apartments may be housed as part of a larger unit, the listing on Zillow reveals that it is actually a small garden shed available to rent for $1,000 per month, per WKRN.
Shortly after the listing started making waves online, the apartment was taken off the market and is no longer available to rent. News Channel 5 reports that Metro Codes has opened a case to investigate the listing, which can still be seen here.
There is a literal garden shed for rent in Nashville on Zillow. pic.twitter.com/lunPBmYS9T— Anna Gallegos-Cannon (@anna_gallegos) April 21, 2022
According to WKRN, many people viewing the listing were concerned about the price compared to the size of the apartment. Cassie Cross, a consultant with Apartment Insiders, however, said it followed similar pricing in the neighborhood with a one-bedroom rental averaging around $1,600 per month.
"I'm seeing this as a 37206 address and I know that, in that specific location, that's a hot spot right now. That's why the rate is going to be so high," said Cross, adding, "It's very up and coming, it's where the locals are, so you're going to get those smaller businesses. It's going to be a more authentic Nashville vibe and it's also very close to downtown."