Nashville Rental Home Goes Viral For Unique Listing

An apartment in Nashville made headlines over the weekend after people found the unique listing online.

The 300-square-foot apartment was billed as a one bathroom, no bedroom studio on Chicamauga Avenue near Five Points in East Nashville, an area of Music City that is growing in popularity. While most studio apartments may be housed as part of a larger unit, the listing on Zillow reveals that it is actually a small garden shed available to rent for $1,000 per month, per WKRN.

Shortly after the listing started making waves online, the apartment was taken off the market and is no longer available to rent. News Channel 5 reports that Metro Codes has opened a case to investigate the listing, which can still be seen here.