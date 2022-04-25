North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery After Instincts Tell Her To Buy A Ticket

A North Carolina cashier followed her instincts to buy a lottery ticket and ended up scoring a six-figure prize.

Christina Montgomery, of Jacksonville, was on a break from her job as a cashier when she got the feeling that she needed to buy a lottery ticket. Following this thought, she purchased a $20 Premier Cash ticket from a lottery vending machine at the Food Lion on Gum Branch Road, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"Something was just telling me to play it," said the 27-year-old Onslow County woman. "Things happen for a reason."

Her instincts proved to be right on target as she scratched the ticket to reveal her massive $100,000 prize.

"I was in shock," she said. "Reality is still hitting me right now."

Montgomery claimed her prize on Friday (April 22), bringing home a grand total of $71,016 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to get a new car and set some funds aside to start a family. Until then, she's still trying to come to terms with the idea that she is officially a lottery winner.

"I'm still thinking it's a dream," she said.