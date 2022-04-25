North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery After Instincts Tell Her To Buy A Ticket

By Sarah Tate

April 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina cashier followed her instincts to buy a lottery ticket and ended up scoring a six-figure prize.

Christina Montgomery, of Jacksonville, was on a break from her job as a cashier when she got the feeling that she needed to buy a lottery ticket. Following this thought, she purchased a $20 Premier Cash ticket from a lottery vending machine at the Food Lion on Gum Branch Road, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"Something was just telling me to play it," said the 27-year-old Onslow County woman. "Things happen for a reason."

Her instincts proved to be right on target as she scratched the ticket to reveal her massive $100,000 prize.

"I was in shock," she said. "Reality is still hitting me right now."

Montgomery claimed her prize on Friday (April 22), bringing home a grand total of $71,016 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to get a new car and set some funds aside to start a family. Until then, she's still trying to come to terms with the idea that she is officially a lottery winner.

"I'm still thinking it's a dream," she said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.