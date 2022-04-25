This Is The Best Burger In All Of Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burgers in each state. The website states, "To come up with this list, Yelp went through the "burgers" category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, "best" is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has."

According to the website, the best burger in Arizona is the Thousand Island Burger at Laura's Burgers and More in Avondale. The restaurant is temporarily closed, but it seems will open once again. The website explains:

"Salad dressing lovers, rejoice. This juicy patty from Laura's Burgers and More is topped with the seasoning, along with plenty of fresh veggies. Yum!"

