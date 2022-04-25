This Is The Best Burger In All Of Texas

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burgers in each state. The website states, "To come up with this list, Yelp went through the "burgers" category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, "best" is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has."

According to the website, the best burger in Texas is the El Caliente Burger at Papa's Burgers in San Antonio. The burgers from this eatery have had raving reviews from various publications and news outlets. The website explains:

"Spice things up with this caliente burger and a side of crinkle-cut fries at Papa's Burgers."

