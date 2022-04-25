This Is The Best Burger In Connecticut

A New Britain restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the House Burger at Riley's Hot Dog & Burger Gourmet as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Riley's specializes in hot dogs and hamburgers, and Yelp reviewers rave about both," Eat This, Not That's April Benshosan. "You can't go wrong with the restaurant's house burger, which features American cheese, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. (If you want something more adventurous, Riley's also serves burgers topped with mac and cheese and jalapeño poppers.)"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burger in every state: