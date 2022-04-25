This Is The Best Burger In Virginia

A Portsmouth restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included the Empire Burger at Gourmet Burger Bistro as the top choice for Virginia.

"Did you ever think you'd be able to try a Philly steak-topped burger? You can get that meaty sandwich of your dreams at this Virginia restaurant," Eat This, Not That's April Benshosan.

