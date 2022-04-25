This Tennessee Restaurant Is The Best In The State For Outdoor Dining

As sunny spring days soon transition into warm summer nights, diners looking for a nice meal may choose to eat under the stars or grab a bit on a bright rooftop patio. LoveFood found the best restaurant in each state where diners can enjoy their meals outdoors, from beautiful patios to decks with stunning mountain views. According to the site:

"'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you're after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured ever state for their finest outdoor offerings."

So which Tennessee restaurant is the best in the state for outdoor dining?

Rolf and Daughters

Located in Nashville, Rolf and Daughters lets visitors enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the electric atmosphere of Music City thanks to its brick patio lit with string lights. Rolf and Daughters is located at 700 Taylor Street in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best outdoor dining restaurant in Tennessee:

"Nashville has a food scene to rival its legendary musical heritage and that extends to alfresco dining too. Cool patios fill Music City and a favorite spot is Rolf and Daughters in the Germantown neighborhood. The patio itself has an industrial-chic vibe with red brick, metal railings and fairy lights overhead and the food is imaginative New American with an Italian focus. You'll find offerings like agnolotti with lemon, hazelnut and ricotta, and mezzi rigatoni with pork ragu."

