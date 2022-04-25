Where To Find The Best Bakery Bread In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Nothing beats the smell and taste of freshly-baked bread. These baked goods can be enjoyed during every meal of the day, and there's something about professionals making the bread that makes it better. That's why LoveFood set out to find the best bread made by bakeries in every state.
"Finding an excellent local bakery, or stumbling across one on your travels, always feels special. We’ve searched across the US to pick out where to find the best bread in every state, from longstanding Jewish bakeries with incredible bagels to places that make baguettes as good as you’ll find in France."
Writers say the best bakery bread you'll find in Florida is at...
Here's why they picked this French bakery:
"Once you visit this beautiful French bakery in Sunset Harbor it will be the only place you want to buy bread. It has a wonderful array of sweet and savoury options including babka, brioche, ciabatta, challah and cheese bread. Don’t miss the olive bread, focaccia, and honey and oatmeal loaves. The latter is soft with a delicious crust and a hint of sweetness – perfect for sandwiches and toast."
You can find True Loaf at 1894 Bay Rd. in Miami Beach.
If you want some more recommendations for freshly-baked bread, check out LoveFood's full list HERE.