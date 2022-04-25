Where To Find The Best Bakery Bread In Washington State
By Zuri Anderson
April 25, 2022
Nothing beats the smell and taste of freshly-baked bread. These baked goods can be enjoyed during every meal of the day, and there's something about professionals making the bread that makes it better. That's why LoveFood set out to find the best bread made by bakeries in every state.
"Finding an excellent local bakery, or stumbling across one on your travels, always feels special. We’ve searched across the US to pick out where to find the best bread in every state, from longstanding Jewish bakeries with incredible bagels to places that make baguettes as good as you’ll find in France."
Writers say the best bakery bread you'll find in Washington state is at...
Here's why they picked this longtime bakery:
"Many visitors say French bakery Le Panier, in Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market, is the best they’ve ever been to. It has been here since 1983, selling baguettes, miche (a large, round loaf) and sandwiches worth travelling for. The bakery is helmed by a baker and pastry chef from Normandy, and everything is handmade to traditional French recipes and using classic techniques. Don’t miss the incredible croissants and sweet treats like brioche framboise, filled with raspberry jam."
You can find Le Panier at 1902 Pike Place in Seattle.
