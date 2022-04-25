Where To Find The Best Bakery Bread In Washington State

Nothing beats the smell and taste of freshly-baked bread. These baked goods can be enjoyed during every meal of the day, and there's something about professionals making the bread that makes it better. That's why LoveFood set out to find the best bread made by bakeries in every state.

"Finding an excellent local bakery, or stumbling across one on your travels, always feels special. We’ve searched across the US to pick out where to find the best bread in every state, from longstanding Jewish bakeries with incredible bagels to places that make baguettes as good as you’ll find in France."

Writers say the best bakery bread you'll find in Washington state is at...

Le Panier!