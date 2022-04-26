1 Arizona Pool Bar Among '12 Fabulous Swim-Up Pool Bars Across America'

By Ginny Reese

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Summer time is near and warmer weather is upon us. There's no better way to cool off than with a swim-up pool bar.

Cheapism compiled a list of 12 fabulous swim-up bars across America. The website states, "The concept of the swim-up bar started in — where else? — Las Vegas, and many of America's best H2O cocktail hangouts are still in Sin City. But they're also in Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, and beyond. Here's a look at America's best pool bars, the ultimate achievement in adult leisure culture."

One Arizona pool bar landed on the list. According to the website, Sabino's Pool Bar & Grill at Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson is among the best. The website explains:

"Have a bite or a burger while you sip a tall frozen drink the pool at Sabino's. It's just one part of the watery paradise that is the resort's 5-Pool Oasis. When you've had enough of the swim-up bar, take a dip in the mineral pool, which is enriched with salt from the Dead Sea, or take a ride on the SlideWinder waterslide."

Click here to check out the full list of 12 fabulous swim-up bars across America.

