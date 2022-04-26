This Pulp Fiction Bar In Arizona Serves Faves From Tarantino's Iconic Film

Have you always wanted to try a Royale With Cheese? Well, you're in luck!

A Pulp Fiction-themed bar in Arizona, called The Bar, is serving up all the classics from Quentin Tarantino's iconic film. You can try injectable doughnuts and wash down your meal with a Jules.

Owner and General Manager Paige Hansen explains why the bar is Pulp Fiction themed. She says the sister location, The Bar in Arcadia, is Big Lebowski-themed so they wanted to play off another pop culture icon.

The theme is apparent all over the menu. You can order up drinks like the Jack Rabbit Slims and the Jules.

The Bar's website states, "The Bar abides to be a friendly neighborhood establishment that provides the utmost patron satisfaction with top-notch beverage offerings and provisions."

Click here to see the full food menu.

Click here to see the full drink menu.

The newest location of The Bar is located at 366 North Gilbert Road in Gilbert. It's open daily from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.