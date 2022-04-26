13 Arizona High Schools Ranked In 2022’s Top 100 List

Thirteen high schools in Arizona have been ranked in the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings. An additional three schools have been named to the top 500.

U.S. News announced its coveted list this week. “The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools,” the rankings said.

BASIS Chandler leads the state as the top-ranked high school in Arizona. BASIS Chandler, ranked No. 11 in the country, has a graduation rate of 100%, a college readiness score of 100 and an enrollment of 335 students in 9-12th grades.

Here’s a look at the top Arizona high schools for 2022:

BASIS Chandler, Chandler BASIS Oro Valley, Oro Valley University High School, Tucson BASIS Scottsdale, Scottsdale BASIS Peoria, Peoria University High School, Tolleson BASIS Flagstaff, Flagstaff BASIS Tucson North, Tucson BASIS Ahwatukee, Phoenix BASIS Phoenix, Phoenix BASIS Mesa, Mesa BASIS Prescott, Prescott Gilbert Classical Academy High School, Gilbert

