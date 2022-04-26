Ariana Grande Shares Exciting 'Wicked' Update With Fans

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande shared some "thrillifying" news about the upcoming WICKED movie. The highly-anticipated film adaptation of the mega-hit Broadway musical will star Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and actress/singer Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

Months after the initial announcement, the "7 Rings" singer posted a photo of some sheet music suggesting that she's busy rehearsing for the silver screen. The music shows her character's name and the words "Good news!" which are lyrics from the show's opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked."

Accompanying Grande's post was a very special update message from the film's director Jon Chu, sent from his "OzPhone." The message informed fans that there will not be one WICKED movie but two! He explained:

"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters. Cynthia, Ariana, and I - and all of the cast and crew - pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."
Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.