Ariana Grande Shares Exciting 'Wicked' Update With Fans

Ariana Grande shared some "thrillifying" news about the upcoming WICKED movie. The highly-anticipated film adaptation of the mega-hit Broadway musical will star Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and actress/singer Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

Months after the initial announcement, the "7 Rings" singer posted a photo of some sheet music suggesting that she's busy rehearsing for the silver screen. The music shows her character's name and the words "Good news!" which are lyrics from the show's opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked."