Ariana Grande Shares Exciting 'Wicked' Update With Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 26, 2022
Ariana Grande shared some "thrillifying" news about the upcoming WICKED movie. The highly-anticipated film adaptation of the mega-hit Broadway musical will star Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and actress/singer Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.
Months after the initial announcement, the "7 Rings" singer posted a photo of some sheet music suggesting that she's busy rehearsing for the silver screen. The music shows her character's name and the words "Good news!" which are lyrics from the show's opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked."
Accompanying Grande's post was a very special update message from the film's director Jon Chu, sent from his "OzPhone." The message informed fans that there will not be one WICKED movie but two! He explained:
"With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters. Cynthia, Ariana, and I - and all of the cast and crew - pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who've waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."