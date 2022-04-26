Billie Eilish Shares Hilarious Reaction To Singing With Damon Albarn
By Sarah Tate
April 26, 2022
Billie Eilish will remember her Coachella performance with Damon Albarn "for the rest of [her] life."
The "Happier Than Ever" musicians brought out multiple guests for special performances while headlining the festival, including the Gorillaz' Albarn, who many in the crowd mistakenly believed was Eilish's dad. She took to Instagram on Monday (April 25) night to reflect on her time on stage with one of her biggest musical heroes, sharing a series of photos from their performance and rehearsals.
"i will be thinking about these moments for the rest of my life," she wrote. "no one will ever know the lengths of the love i have for damon and everything that he is and has done for music and art. very few things have ever impacted me the way HE HAS."
The "Bad Guy" singer then took a moment to freak out about performing one of Albarn's biggest songs, the Gorillaz' "Feel Good Inc.," for the first time at rehearsals, sharing her hilarious "jaw dropping" response."
"oHHHHHHHH JEEEEEEEEEESSSS was this soooo insane for me... (the last photo was me after we rehearsed feel good for the first time)"
Check out her post below.
Albarn wasn't the only special guest who teamed up with Eilish during her time at Coachella. In addition to Khalid and De La Soul, she also brought out Hayley Williams for a performance of Paramore's 2007 hit song "Misery Business." Addressing the crowd after the duet, she mused, "Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."