Billie Eilish Shares Hilarious Reaction To Singing With Damon Albarn

Billie Eilish will remember her Coachella performance with Damon Albarn "for the rest of [her] life."

The "Happier Than Ever" musicians brought out multiple guests for special performances while headlining the festival, including the Gorillaz' Albarn, who many in the crowd mistakenly believed was Eilish's dad. She took to Instagram on Monday (April 25) night to reflect on her time on stage with one of her biggest musical heroes, sharing a series of photos from their performance and rehearsals.

"i will be thinking about these moments for the rest of my life," she wrote. "no one will ever know the lengths of the love i have for damon and everything that he is and has done for music and art. very few things have ever impacted me the way HE HAS."

The "Bad Guy" singer then took a moment to freak out about performing one of Albarn's biggest songs, the Gorillaz' "Feel Good Inc.," for the first time at rehearsals, sharing her hilarious "jaw dropping" response."

"oHHHHHHHH JEEEEEEEEEESSSS was this soooo insane for me... (the last photo was me after we rehearsed feel good for the first time)"

Check out her post below.