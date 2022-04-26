'Blessed' Florida Man Buys Winning Lottery Ticket During Pit Stop

A 57-year-old Florida man says he's feeling "blessed" after a pit stop turned into a huge lottery win, Local 10 reports.

Willie Myrick Jr., of Lakeland, stopped at a 7-Eleven store in Mulberry for a pit stop, which is where he played the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery. The lucky winner recently claimed his $1 million prize, and he chose to get annual installments of $40,000 for 25 years. The 7-Eleven also gets a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, officials noted.

Myrick also has heartwarming plans for his earnings: taking care of his family.

"I feel so blessed," The 57-year-old man told the Lottery. "The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother." Myrick's decision mirrors similar plans by a Florida woman when she landed the top prize in another scratch-off game.

GOLD RUSH UNLIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to reporters. Players also have a chance to win one of 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Several Floridians have been getting lucky off scratch-off games lately, including two men who scored big from 500X The Cash.