'Blessed' Florida Man Buys Winning Lottery Ticket During Pit Stop

By Zuri Anderson

April 26, 2022

Happy excited man standing under money rain banknotes falling down
Photo: Getty Images

A 57-year-old Florida man says he's feeling "blessed" after a pit stop turned into a huge lottery win, Local 10 reports.

Willie Myrick Jr., of Lakeland, stopped at a 7-Eleven store in Mulberry for a pit stop, which is where he played the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game, according to Florida Lottery. The lucky winner recently claimed his $1 million prize, and he chose to get annual installments of $40,000 for 25 years. The 7-Eleven also gets a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, officials noted.

Myrick also has heartwarming plans for his earnings: taking care of his family.

"I feel so blessed," The 57-year-old man told the Lottery. "The first thing I plan to do is use some of my winnings to take care of my mother." Myrick's decision mirrors similar plans by a Florida woman when she landed the top prize in another scratch-off game.

GOLD RUSH UNLIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, according to reporters. Players also have a chance to win one of 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Several Floridians have been getting lucky off scratch-off games lately, including two men who scored big from 500X The Cash.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.