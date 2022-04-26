Camila Cabello Teams Up With Victoria's Secret For Historic Campaign
By Sarah Tate
April 26, 2022
Camila Cabello is teaming up with Victoria's Secret for a historic campaign.
On Tuesday (April 26), the "Bam Bam" singer shared two videos on Instagram, one in English and another in Spanish, to announce that she is the newest face of Victoria's Secret's Bombshell fragrance and that the partnership is the brand's first ever bilingual campaign.
"To me the word 'bombshell' means owning your desires, your pleasures," she said, before adding in Spanish, "and... enjoying everything life has to offer."
"I am honored to be the newest addition to the Victoria's Secret Bombshell family 💖 and to be part of the brand's first ever bilingual campaign!" Cabello captioned the video. "Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day."
Check out the campaign videos below.
Both she and Victoria's Secret also shared some stunning photos from the new campaign, which is available in stores and online, which Cabellos said, "make me feel #LikeABombshell 💋"
The Familia singer also recently stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden where she and opened up about her experience coming to America during Carpool Karaoke, telling host James Corden that she thought she was going to Disneyland. During the musical segment, she also revealed the real reason she auditioned for X Factor and the celebrity she believed she would marry.