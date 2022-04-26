Camila Cabello Teams Up With Victoria's Secret For Historic Campaign

Camila Cabello is teaming up with Victoria's Secret for a historic campaign.

On Tuesday (April 26), the "Bam Bam" singer shared two videos on Instagram, one in English and another in Spanish, to announce that she is the newest face of Victoria's Secret's Bombshell fragrance and that the partnership is the brand's first ever bilingual campaign.

"To me the word 'bombshell' means owning your desires, your pleasures," she said, before adding in Spanish, "and... enjoying everything life has to offer."

"I am honored to be the newest addition to the Victoria's Secret Bombshell family 💖 and to be part of the brand's first ever bilingual campaign!" Cabello captioned the video. "Bombshell is about embracing who and what you are, and celebrating that every day."

Check out the campaign videos below.