More Arizona Residents Evacuated As Locklin Fire Continues Burning

By Ginny Reese

April 26, 2022

A wildfire that is burning in the southern part of the state has forced more Arizona residents to evacuate, reported KVOA. The fire is currently burning in Old Bisbee.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations for those living along Locklin Avenue, Wood Canyon, and Juniper flats.

This particular wildfire has already burned anywhere from 100 to 150 acres, according to the Arizona State Forestry. There are about 50 personnel at the scene.

A shelter will be set up for evacuees at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Quality Hill, according to officials.

There are currently no road closures, as of Tuesday morning, but Cochise County officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

#Locklin Fire Evacuations: Juniper Flats /Wood Canyon/ Locklin Ave

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

There are ways to keep up with the ongoing fires. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has a map that shows all of the current fires burning across the state.

Click here to view the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's map and keep up-to-date with safety information.

