This Arizona City Is The Best To Raise A Family

By Dani Medina

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Choosing a place to raise a family is a tall task. There are several factors that go into making this huge decision — schools in the area, health care and cost of living are some of the most important ones.

Stacker compiled a list of the best cities in every state to raise a family. Here's what they said about it and how they did it:

If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to raise a family in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

In Arizona, the best place to raise a family is Catalina Foothills. This area in Pima County has a population of just over 50,000 and a median home value of $440,100.

Here's a look at the top 10 places to raise a family in Arizona:

  1. Catalina Foothills
  2. Gilbert
  3. Corona de Tucson
  4. Chandler
  5. Paradise Valley
  6. Litchfield Park
  7. Vail
  8. Scottsdale
  9. Tanque Verde
  10. Queen Creek

To read Stacker's full report, click here.

