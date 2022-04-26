This Arizona Festival Is 'Worthy Of Your Bucket List'

The Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival will soon be returning for its 29th year and it's "worthy of your bucket list," reported Only In Your State.

The festival is Arizona's longest-running and largest Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The festival begins on Sunday May 1st and is held at 3rd Avenue and Washington in downtown Phoenix. The gates open at 12 p.m.

The festival is filled with family-friendly activities. There will be local dance groups and live music. Food vendors will be set up, offering different types of cuisines. There will be various prize drawing set up at booths as well.

General admission into the festival is $10 per person. Kids 10 and under get in free. VIP tickets are available for $40. The VIP tickets will include closer stage access with private seating, restrooms, and a bar.

Check out the festival's Facebook page by clicking HERE. Check out the festival's website by clicking HERE.