This Is The Best Bar Food In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best burger in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best burger in each state, which included Paramount Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"The trendy Paramount Bar is not only known for its old-school arcade games, such as Mario Kart, Skeeball, and Pac-Man, but also for its delicious bar food," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Don't expect run-of-the-mill fries or chicken wings if you come here, though—the bar food is made with a unique twist. Some must-try foods include the Alabama Hummus, which is a boiled peanut hummus made with smoked paprika and served with pita, and the blue cheese hot dog."

