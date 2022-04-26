This Is The Best Bar Food In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best bar food in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the bar food in each state, which included Elm City Social as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Elm City Social has tons of amazing bar food options, such as the chicken sammie and kettle chip nachos, but one of the most raved-about menu highlights is the jerk chicken tacos," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Made with jerk spices and piled high with cabbage slaw, bell pepper, and smoked aioli on a flour tortilla, this tasty dish keeps bar-goers coming back for more."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bar food in every state:
- Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cork and Keg (Fayetteville)
- California- Library Bar (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- My Brother's Bar (Denver)
- Connecticut- Elm City Social (New Haven)
- Delaware- The Copper Dram (Greenville)
- Florida- The Gnarly Barley (Orlando)
- Georgia- Thrill Korean Steak and Bar (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Osoyami Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
- Idaho- The Bee's Knees Pub and Catering Co. (Idaho Falls)
- Illinois- The Little Bad Wolf (Chicago)
- Indiana- Gallery Pastry Bar (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- The High Life Lounge (Des Moines)
- Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Hammerheads (Louisville)
- Louisiana- The Avenue Pub (New Orleans)
- Maine- The Thirsty Pig (Portland)
- Maryland- Happy Hour Heaven (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Bostonia Public House (Boston)
- Michigan- Honest John's Bar and Grill (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Red Cow (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Pig and Pint (Jackson)
- Missouri- The Peanut (Kansas City)
- Montana- Bridger Brewing (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Dinkers Bar and Grill (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bar Code Burger Bar (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Backyard Brewery (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Pilsner Haus and Biergarten (Hoboken)
- New Mexico- Fire and Hops (Santa Fe)
- New York- Bar Goto (New York City)
- North Carolina- The Cardinal Bar (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- JL Beers (Fargo)
- Ohio- Arch City Tavern (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- The Jones Assembly (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Slow Bar (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Good Dog Bar (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Brick Alley Pub and Restaurant (Newport)
- South Carolina- Local Cue (Greenville)
- South Dakota- Independent Ale House (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Stock and Barrel (Knoxville)
- Texas- Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar (Plano)
- Utah- Purgatory Bar (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Mule Bar (Winooski)
- Virginia- Repeal Bourbons and Burgers (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Some Random Bar (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Iron Horse Tavern (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Accomplice Brewery (Cheyenne)