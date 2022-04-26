This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In All Of Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

April 26, 2022

Caramel and chocolate indulgent exreme milkshakes with brezel waffles, popcorn, marshmallow, ice cream and whipped cream. Crazy freakshake food trend.
Photo: Getty Images

If you have a sweet tooth, then look no further than this popular St.Louis ice cream shop that is paving the way for a new frontier of treats. With flavors such as Maple Bourbon and Quinoa, there is truly something on the menu for everyone.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, Clementine's Creamery is the best ice cream shop in all of Missouri due to the unique ways that the ice cream is made. Clementine's is especially known for putting liquor into some of their ice cream flavors.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Clementine's Creamery:

"Clementine's is in the rare position of nailing both nostalgia and novelty, born out of founder Tamara Keefe’s childhood tradition of churning homemade ice cream to fulfill a sweet tooth her family couldn’t afford to buy from their local parlor. Her 25 years of experience in the cooking world show in her attention to detail in flavors like decadent Tommy’s Toffee Butter Brickle, but she's also managed to create a line of “naughty” ice creams that pack a boozy punch, including the super popular Maple Bourbon or the Manhattan (complete with maraschino cherries). But incorporating liquor into ice cream seems like nothing when you consider how inventive flavors like asparagus and quinoa bring frozen desserts into a whole new delicious territory."

For more of the best ice cream shops in America visit HERE.

