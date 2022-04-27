84-Year-Old Arizona Woman Followed Home From Bank And Robbed

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An 84-year-old Arizona woman was followed home after leaving the bank and then robbed right in her own driveway, reported AZ Family.

Surveillance footage shows a man approaching Claudette Jones in her driveway and robbing her at gunpoint. Jones said he followed her home from the bank.

Jones said, "It was very terrifying to see that gun in my face. It scared me. I’ve never had anything like this before."

Surveillance footage shows the man coming up to her car, opening the door, and pointing a gun at her. Jones explained, "He says, ‘I’m desperate lady, I want your purse,’ and my purse was over on the passenger’s side. I said, ‘I don’t have any money,’ and he said, ‘Lady, I want your purse.’ And he reached into the car, and he pushed me back against the seat and full-body, he grabbed my purse."

Jones said she assumes he followed her form the bank thinking she withdrew cash, but she was just paying her credit card bill.

Jones said, "I'm a pretty tough lady. I've lived through a lot of things, and it made me mad that he was so brazen."

Mesa police are investigating the situation.

