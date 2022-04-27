Arizona Inching Closer To Being Top 'Dark Sky' State

It's International Dark Sky Week! Arizona is getting closer and closer to becoming the best state to celebrate the occasion, reported 12 News.

Dark Sky Week celebrates gazing at the night sky filled with stars and never-ending beauty. The week-long celebration is held to encourage residents to turn off their lights and enjoy the night's beautiful sky.

Not only does light pollution obstruct your view of the sky, but it also can impact human health and waste money and energy.

Arizona is currently tied for the state with the most Dark Sky Communities with five spots receiving that designation. Colorado and Texas also have five spots as well.

Here are some spots in Arizona where you won't have to worry about light polluting your view of the night sky: