Ed Sheeran To Play Special Role At Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebration

Ed Sheeran will play a very special role in an upcoming musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth this summer. According to People, June 2 will mark the state of a special four-day weekend of events to celebrate the monarch's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Sheeran will lead the U.K. in the tribute and perform outside of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 5, in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The event's organizers are calling the event the "People's Pageant" and several other "national treasures" from the pop music, film, sports, and the arts will join Sheeran in celebrating the monarch. Details about his performance, like whether he will sing the national anthem or perform songs from his own discography, have yet to be revealed.

"I'm going to say wait and see. We're not wanting to keep secrets, but we are trying to hold back surprises for the day," the show's director David Zolkwer said during a press conference in London on Tuesday, April 26.

Sheeran did release the following statement about the Pageant: "I am looking forward to performing at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June. I'm proud to be part of the celebration and it's going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together."